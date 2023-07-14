wrestling / News
Don Callis Will Be in El Hijo del Vikingo’s Corner At AAA TripleMania XXXI: Tijuana
AAA has posted a new video online in which Don Callis announces he will be in El Hijo del Viking’s corner for his match with Kenny Omega at AAA TripleMania XXXI: Tijuana. In the video, Tony Schiavone catches Callis coming out of Vikingo’s locker room.
He said: “I’m having a meeting because as has been well publicized, since betraying me in the way that he did, Kenny Omega is now 0-4 in big matches without Don Callis, that probably tells you a little something. So, as much as I’m not interested to descend on the country of Mexico, I’ll make a special exception right now because I just gave El Hijo del Vikingo the secret sauce to make Kenny Omega go 0-5.”
Desde el backstage de @AEW, @TheDonCallis ha revelado que estará en #TriplemaniaXXXI Tijuana este sábado
Y le manda una amenaza a @KennyOmegamanX 👀
EN VIVO por: @FiteTV – 18:30hrs (Tijuana) / 19:30hrs (CDMX) pic.twitter.com/I292KtJdc7
— Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide (@luchalibreaaa) July 14, 2023
More Trending Stories
- AEW Organizes List of Banned Moves & Spots, Spots That Require Approval by Coaches & Medical Staff
- Jack Perry Says He Won’t Come Back to AEW Without FTW Title Match
- Jeff Jarrett On What Visiting Vince McMahon’s Home Is Like, How He Convinced Karen To Be A Heel
- Booker T Doesn’t Think Kevin Nash Is Hating On LA Knight, Is Giving ‘Constructive Criticism’