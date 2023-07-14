Don Callis Will Be in El Hijo del Vikingo’s Corner At AAA TripleMania XXXI: Tijuana

AAA has posted a new video online in which Don Callis announces he will be in El Hijo del Viking’s corner for his match with Kenny Omega at AAA TripleMania XXXI: Tijuana. In the video, Tony Schiavone catches Callis coming out of Vikingo’s locker room.

He said: “I’m having a meeting because as has been well publicized, since betraying me in the way that he did, Kenny Omega is now 0-4 in big matches without Don Callis, that probably tells you a little something. So, as much as I’m not interested to descend on the country of Mexico, I’ll make a special exception right now because I just gave El Hijo del Vikingo the secret sauce to make Kenny Omega go 0-5.”