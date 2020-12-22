Don Callis Sparks Speculation On Faction Name For Kenny Omega, Gallows & Anderson

Don Callis has formed quite a trio with Kenny Omega joining forces with Gallows and Anderson in recent weeks on Impact Wrestling, and a recent tweet from Callis has sparked speculation on the faction name for the trio.

Callis took to Twitter on Monday to hint at what Omega, Gallows, and Anderson could accomplish at Hard to Kill on Jan. 16, and in the process, used the name “Super Elite” to describe the unit.

“Can’t wait for #HardToKill when this Super Elite unit rocks the world of @IMPACTWRESTLING,” Callis wrote.

Of course, that led to many wondering if Super Elite will indeed be the name the group would be using, especially considering the obvious ties to The Elite in AEW.

Omega, Gallows, and Anderson will team up at Hard to Kill to take on the trio of Rich Swann and the Motor City Machine Guns in a six-man tag team match.