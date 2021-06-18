Don Callis Fired as Executive Vice President on Impact Wrestling

Don Callis’ days as an executive vice president of Impact Wrestling are at an end, as he was fired from the position on this week’s show. In the main event segment of tonight’s show, Tommy Dreamer appeared as a representative of Anthem to interrupt an argument between Callis and Scott D’Amore. He revealed that Anthem had sent him to reveal that Sami Callihan had been reinstated after Callis fired him at Against All Odds and that Callis was being relieved of his position due to his compromising the company via his relationship with Kenny Omega.

It was reported in May that Callis had exited his position and duties with Impact back in April but remains on good terms with the company. Callis is expected to remain as Kenny Omega and The Good Brothers’ manager on Impact, and tonight’s show ended with Sami Callihan meeting Callis backstage to reveal that he was going to make him watch as he bashed Omega’s brains at Slammiversary.