Don Callis Hasn’t Spoken To Scott D’Amore About His TNA Exit

Back in February, Scott D’Amore was terminated from TNA Wrestling and replaced in his role as President of the company. In an interview with Battleground (via Fightful), Don Callis, who previously worked with D’Amore in TNA, said that he has not spoken to him about leaving the company. Callis didn’t even seem to know it happened when asked.

He said: “Sorry, sorry guys. What happened with Scott D’Amore? [Host says D’Amore is no longer with TNA.] See, I didn’t know that. I don’t speak to Scott, so I have no clue what’s gone on. If Scott’s unemployed, don’t feel bad for him. The guy’s worth about a hundred million dollars. So I think Scott D’Amore will be just fine. But I had no idea. Do we just send a card in these situations? I’ll send a condolence card to Scott if he’s out of work. But no red-tag days for Scott D’Amore. He’s worth a lot of money.”