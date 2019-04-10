Don Callis Says Impact Would Be Interested in Dean Ambrose, Talks Changing the Company’s Culture

– Impact Wrestling vice president Don Callis discussed the company’s interest in Dean Ambrose and more during a media scrum. You can check out some highlights below per Wrestling Inc:

On the company’s working relationships with other promotions: “Yeah I mean, I think we’re willing to work with anybody. The old paradigm of pro wrestling where, ‘We don’t work with you, we only work him or her,’ whatever. That’s very dated thinking, and promotions that are still doing that kind of thing are going to have challenges moving forward.”

On changing the culture backstage at Impact: “When we came on, there was a real negative stigma around the brand and we wanted to change that. I think we were able to do that faster than we anticipated and that is a testament to all of the stars on the roster.”

On the new top stars in the company: “Maybe the only guy that is really still here from before that was a top guy is Eddie Edwards.”

On if there’s plans to get back into touring: “We’re doing four-show loops every month now where maybe we have a pay-per-view, a special, a couple of TV [tapings] and a house show. That’s slowly ramping up as well.”

On the possibility of signing Dean Ambrose: “I think Dean would be on anyone’s radar but I’ll reserve judgment on if he’s actually leaving until I see it.”