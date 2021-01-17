wrestling / News
Don Callis, Karl Anderson & Moose Comment on Impact Hard to Kill Main Event
The main event of Impact Hard to Kill saw Kenny Omega and the Good Brothers pick up the win and Don Callis, Karl Anderson, and Moose all commented on social media. Omega pinned Rich Swann with the One-Winged Angel at last night’s PPV, and you can see the posts by the three below:
Yes Everyone…. the AEW Workd Champion @KennyOmegamanX just pinned the Impact World Champion @GottaGetSwann . We promised u history and the #InvisibleHand gave it to u #HardToKill
— The Invisible Hand (@TheDonCallis) January 17, 2021
Exactly according to plan. Years in the making. The insects make memories. We.Make.History @KennyOmegamanX @The_BigLG @MachineGunKA pic.twitter.com/WFBG8PaLri
— The Invisible Hand (@TheDonCallis) January 17, 2021
Suck it bitches #HardtoKill @KennyOmegamanX @The_BigLG @TheDonCallis @IMPACTWRESTLING pic.twitter.com/CXdUnqed7C
— The Machine Gun (@MachineGunKA) January 17, 2021
#Respect @KennyOmegamanX pic.twitter.com/m018EqAzBO
— THE REAL WORLD CHAMPION (@TheMooseNation) January 17, 2021
