Don Callis, Karl Anderson & Moose Comment on Impact Hard to Kill Main Event

The main event of Impact Hard to Kill saw Kenny Omega and the Good Brothers pick up the win and Don Callis, Karl Anderson, and Moose all commented on social media. Omega pinned Rich Swann with the One-Winged Angel at last night’s PPV, and you can see the posts by the three below:

Yes Everyone…. the AEW Workd Champion @KennyOmegamanX just pinned the Impact World Champion @GottaGetSwann . We promised u history and the #InvisibleHand gave it to u #HardToKill — The Invisible Hand (@TheDonCallis) January 17, 2021