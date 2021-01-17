wrestling / News

Don Callis, Karl Anderson & Moose Comment on Impact Hard to Kill Main Event

January 17, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Impact Hard to Kill

The main event of Impact Hard to Kill saw Kenny Omega and the Good Brothers pick up the win and Don Callis, Karl Anderson, and Moose all commented on social media. Omega pinned Rich Swann with the One-Winged Angel at last night’s PPV, and you can see the posts by the three below:

