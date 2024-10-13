Don Callis Says Kenny Omega’s Career Has Taken ‘Major Downturn’ Since Leaving Him

The always-working Don Callis shared his thoughts on Kenny Omega during a recent podcast appearance. Callis appeared on The Mark Madden Show ahead of AEW WrestleDream, and he was asked during the appearance if he would ever reunite with Omega, who he managed in AEW from 2021 into 2023 before their acrimonious on-camera split.

“The problem with Kenny: As gifted as he is athletically, he is as ungifted from a mental standpoint,” Callis replied (per Wrestling Inc). “Kenny has always been mentally weak, he’s listened to his parents, he’s listened to his friends, instead of listening to me.”

Callis continued, “At the end of the day, it’s not that much of a reach… you’re a lot better off listening to Don Callis than you are your parents, or to your friends, and until Kenny breaks that destructive, toxic relationship that he has with other people, I think Kenny will always be stuck in the back seat. If you look at what he’s done since leaving me, his career has taken a major, major, downturn.”

Callis’ Family secured a number of wins over Omega following their split, though he and Chris Jericho were about to battle the Young Bucks for the AEW World Tag Team Championships before Omega was sidelined with diverticulitis which has kept him out of action throughout 2024.