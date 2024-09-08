Don Callis Says Konosuke Takeshita Is ‘Inevitable’ After AEW All Out

Konosuke Takeshita may not have won the AEW Continental Championship at All Out, but Don Callis says that his client is inevitable. Last night’s PPV saw Okada retain the Continental Title against Mark Briscoe, Orange Cassidy, and Takeshita, and Callis reacted in a post-show digital exclusive.

“I’m getting tired of wrestlers avoiding the inevitable, of wrestlers getting lucky against the greatest athlete in the history of All Elite Wrestling, ‘The Alpha’ Konosuke Takeshita,” Callis said (per Fightful). “But it’s alright, it’s okay for us to get upset about it. You want to know why? Because this kind of talent, this once-in-a-generation talent is inevitable. It’s inevitable that he beats everyone. It’s inevitable that he does what he wants.”

He concluded, “They say there’s only two things that are sure in life, death and taxes. I’m going to correct you. I’m going to rewrite history like I’ve been doing forever with this guy. There’s three things. Death, taxes, and ‘The Alpha’ dominating All Elite Wrestling.”