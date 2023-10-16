Don Callis Plans To Make Chris Jericho Quit Wrestling, Says He’s the ‘Real God’ Of Pro Wrestling

Don Callis and his Family have been going after Chris Jericho and Kenny Omega, and he says he plans to make Chris Jericho quit wrestling.

Don Callis and his Family have been going after Chris Jericho and Kenny Omega, and he says he plans to make Chris Jericho quit wrestling. Callis appeared on Busted Open Radio and talked about his feud with Jericho; you can see some highlights below (per Fightful):

On targeting Chris Jericho and Kenny Omega: “I think that’s correct. I think that’s a good basic statement. I think that the larger statement is, Chris Jericho has not only been dominated by Hobbs, but if you’ve watched for last few weeks, he’s been dominated by me, much in the same way that Kenny Omega has been dominated by me. This is, as I said yesterday, the Brady/Belichick argument in reverse. I’m Tom Brady in this, and Kenny Omega and Chris Jericho are Bill Belichick falling apart and getting blown out at home.”

On his current run: “What I am is the most successful person right now in professional wrestling because I have done all of this without putting myself at risk or others in my family. We’ve only scratched the…Kenny Omega hasn’t won a match in 12 weeks. When has that ever happened? That’s because of me. The real god of pro wrestling was never Kenny Omega. The real god of pro wrestling is me.”

On his plan for Jericho: “I’m very excited because I have a saying. We take, in the family, all that can be taken, and then we take a little more. So Jericho’s down, but until I see Jericho out of wrestling, it’s not over. We’re gonna keep laying it on and laying it on thick and laying it on hard until Jericho quits the business. That’s it. So I’m very excited as we approach the holiday season to dole out more pain, more disappointment for wrestlers and fans of AEW. That’s my Christmas gift to the world.”