Don Callis on How His New Stable Has Been a Blessing for Him

– During today’s Busted Open Radio, AEW’s Don Callis explained how his new stable has been a blessing for him after what happened between himself and Kenny Omega. He stated the following (via WrestlingInc.com):

“When I put this family together, I tried to have superior athletes and people who had something special. What they all have in common is what I call ‘explosion’ –- it’s zero to 60 very quickly. Things are just starting and things are starting to play out in the NFL … people used to say, ‘Oh was it Bill Belichick or was it Tom Brady’ – with me and Kenny Omega, it was the reverse, it looks like it was me all along. It feels so good to unburden myself … Kenny Omega was a barnacle, a wood tick sucking all the life out of me. Now, I have athletes who are focused and that’s really been a blessing for me.”

On last night’s AEW Dynamite, Callis’ latest client, Powerhouse Hobbs, defeated Chris Jericho in a one-on-one match.