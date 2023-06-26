Don Callis Claims Credit For “People Pleaser” Kenny Omega’s Success

Speaking recently with Talk is Jericho, Don Callis bluntly took credit for a variety of Kenny Omega’s victories, both in AEW and elsewhere (via Wrestling Inc). Callis stated that he was the driving force behind Omega’s biggest matches in both AEW and NJPW, and that Omega won’t stay on a successful track without his assistance. You can find a few highlights from Callis and listen to the full podcast below.

On how Callis propped up Omega in Japan: “Bottom line is, he asked me to come to New Japan and help him with strategy … I helped him with strategy for the Okada match. He only wins the IWGP Title when I’m with him in New Japan, because Kenny needs someone like me to make the difficult decisions because he doesn’t like to upset [people]. He’s a people pleaser. There’s nothing worse than a people pleaser. A people pleaser is a weak person.”

On how Callis’ contributions defined Omega prior to Forbidden Door as well: “We ran out of there, we changed the business, we won the AAA Title, we won the Impact Title. I did all of that. And then, he just beat Will Ospreay in one of the best matches anyone’s ever seen in January in the Tokyo Dome. Who put the strategy together for that? A lot of people thought he wouldn’t win. He did. And now he’s going to go against Will Ospreay at Forbidden Door without that strategy … without me, 100% without me.”