wrestling / News
Don Callis Pins Kenny Omega at Premiere Championship Wrestling 17th Anniversary Show
March 31, 2019 | Posted by
– Kenny Omega worked his first match since Wrestle Kingdom and…lost to Don Callis. Fightful reports that the AEW executive worked a tag team match at PCW’s show over the weekend, and the end of the match saw Callis get the pinfall win over Omega.
You can see a pic from the finish below. The two last encountered each other at a PCW show in October. Video of the match is available on Periscope here.
Don Callis just pinned Kenny Omega. pic.twitter.com/bO4eGHejrM
— Jared Clinton (@THNJaredClinton) March 31, 2019
