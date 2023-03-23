Various News: Don Callis Praises Kenny Omega’s Match On Dynamite, Clip From This Week’s WWE Rivals

– Don Callis took to social media to dish out praise for Kenny Omega’s match with El Hijo Del Vikingo on last night’s AEW Dynamite. Callis posted to his Twitter account to hype up his client, writing:

“Only March and the God of Pro Wrestling @KennyOmegamanX already has had the two best singles matches of 2023. We are back. For those who were concerned, My knee is a little stiff but better. Prayers for the Bucks”

– A&E posted a clip from this past Sunday’s new episode of WWE Rivals looking at Trish Stratus vs. Lita. You can see the clip below, described as follows: