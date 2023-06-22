wrestling / News

Don Callis Praises Konosuke Takeshita, Calls Him The Future of Wrestling

June 22, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Don Callis Konosuke Takeshita AEW Dynamite Image Credit: AEW

In an interview with Talk is Jericho (via Fightful), Don Callis had nothing but praise for his new client Konosuke Takeshita, calling him ‘the future’ of the business.

He said: “The Don Callis family starts with Takeshita because he’s a stud athlete. He passes the eye test. 6’3”, 240, he was a competitive decathlete, that means ten events. He didn’t have to be good at one thing, he had to be good at ten things. He was an Olympic-level decathlete. That’s the kind of athlete he is. Look at him. Looks like a rockstar. He’s the type of guy that walks into the room and his dick has already been there for two minutes. He’s a stud. This is a stud athlete. This is the new Kenny Omega. This is the future.

