Don Callis Promises He And Kenny Omega Will Shock The World Tomorrow, Note On When Appearance Was Taped

– In a post on Twitter, Don Callis promised that he and Kenny Omega will shock the world when the AEW World Champion appears on Impact Wrestling tomorrow night.

He wrote: “This tuesday @KennyOmegamanX and I will shock the world again on @IMPACTWRESTLING #IMPACTonAXSTV”

PWInsider reports that the segment featuring Omega and Callis was taped in Canada on Saturday.