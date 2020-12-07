wrestling / News

Don Callis Promises He And Kenny Omega Will Shock The World Tomorrow, Note On When Appearance Was Taped

December 7, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Kenny Omega Impact Wrestling

– In a post on Twitter, Don Callis promised that he and Kenny Omega will shock the world when the AEW World Champion appears on Impact Wrestling tomorrow night.

He wrote: “This tuesday @KennyOmegamanX and I will shock the world again on @IMPACTWRESTLING #IMPACTonAXSTV

PWInsider reports that the segment featuring Omega and Callis was taped in Canada on Saturday.

