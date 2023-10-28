Don Callis Recruits Kyle Fletcher Into His Family On AEW Rampage

Don Callis has seemingly added Kyle Fletcher to his wrestling family, recruiting him on this week’s AEW Rampage. On Friday night’s episode, Fletcher faced Konosuke Takeshita in the main event. The two fought back and forth, with Takeshita picking up the win.

Fletcher was frustrated after the match and laid out Takeshita with a chair. He hit Powerhouse Hobbs, but Hobbs got ahold of him and was ready to take him out before Callis stopped it. Callis said he appreciated Fletcher’s attitude and called him his apprentice, welcoming him into the family.