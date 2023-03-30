Don Callis Reportedly Injured In AEW Dynamite Segment

Don Callis was reportedly legitimately hurt during his segment on this week’s AEW Dynamite. Wednesday’s show saw the Blackpool Combat Club attack Hangman Page and Callis in a backstage segment, and PWInsider reports that Callis was hurt during the segment.

According to the report, Callis hit his head while he was going down from a punch by Jon Moxley and ended up being hardway busted open. The announcers noted that he was being checked out backstage which was legitimate.

No word yet on Callis’ status following the injury.