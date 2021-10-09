Don Callis Responds to Will Ospreay Claiming He’d ‘Embarrass’ Kenny Omega

– As previously reported, NJPW star Will Ospreay told SEScoops in an interview that he would “embarrass” Kenny Omega if he were to face him in the ring. Don Callis later responded to Ospreay’s comments via Twitter.

Will Ospreay told SEScoops on Kenny Omega, “Kenny Omega was the guy in New Japan Pro Wrestling, but when he left, I took over and I made my own stance and no one could compete with me back in 2019. If I got into a room with him, I’d embarrass him.”

Don Callis later responded to Ospreay, tweeting, “How? By trying to cut a promo?” You can view his tweet below: