Don Callis Calls Sammy Guevara and Daniel Garcia ‘Millennial Whiners’

In a post on Twitter, Don Callis hyped up Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite by calling Sammy Guevara and Daniel Garcia ‘millennial whiners’. The two will face Chris Jericho and Konosuke Takeshita, a team put together by Callis.

He wrote: “Millennial whiners like Guevara and Garcia make me sick. Ingrates. Be happy to carry the GOATs bags. Your mental weakness means this is as close as you will get to greatness. Those of us who were trained in the 80s and 90s understand respect. Chris and Takeshita will teach you.”