Don Callis Says AEW Is “The Best Locker Room And Best Company” He Has Been Part Of

While speaking to Mark Madden (per Fightful), Don Callis commented on the news of AEW inking a new media rights deal with Warner Brothers Discovery.

Callus praised those in the AEW locker room and AEW president Tony Khan.

“This is the best locker room and best company I’ve ever worked for, and I’ve worked for all of them, including New Japan, ECW, TNA. This is the best environment. Tony [Khan] is a great boss. I get very excited to perform. I thought that had been beat out of me a long time ago in wrestling. I get very excited to show up. I love the wrestling here, I think it’s great. Tony really has his finger on the pulse of what the real hardcore wrestling fans like. I think that’s exciting.

This rights deal is going to be exciting. I’m pumped about what’s going to happen and what we’re going to do on Max. At the end of the day, you’re going to get to see the Don Callis Family for the foreseeable future on the WBD network.”