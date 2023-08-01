wrestling / News

Don Callis Says Daniel Garcia & Sammy Guevara Will Be Future Endeavored On AEW Dynamite

July 31, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dynamite Don Callis Image Credit: AEW

Chris Jericho and Konosuke Takeshita face Daniel Garcia & Sammy Guevara on this week’s AEW Dynamite, and Don Callis has promised the latter two will be “future endeavored.” Callis posted to Twitter on Monday to hype the match, sharing a pic of himself and Chris Jericho from before NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 12 with Takeshita PhotoShopped over Kenny Omega and adding:

“Get ready to taste the greatness of the GOAT @IAmJericho and @Takesoup we will be together again on @AEW this Wednesday as we future endeavour Geuvara and Garcia”

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Chris Jericho, Daniel Garcia, Don Callis, Konosuke Takeshita, Sammy Guevara, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading