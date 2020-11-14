Don Callis Says He Would Have Signed Kenny Omega to Impact Wrestling If Not for AEW

– Fight Game Media published an article this week documenting the relationship and friendship between AEW star Kenny Omega and Impact Wrestling EVP Don Callis. Callis recently appeared at AEW Full Gear earlier this month to call the match between Omega and Adam Hangman Page.

Callis noted on first meeting Omega, “He was seventeen years old, green as grass, but he just moved differently than everyone else. He had an explosion and almost a poetry to the way he moved that just made him different. (I thought) this kid’s got something!”

Additionally, Callis commented on how he would’ve tried to get Omega to sign with Impact Wrestling had he not ultimately signed with AEW, joining the roster and becoming an EVP in early 2019. Callis stated, “I’ll say this: If AEW had not come into play…Kenny Omega would have come into Impact Wrestling. Not that he ever agreed to it, but it’s something that Scott D’Amore and I would have made happen.”

The article also goes into detail on how Callis has helped Omega over the course of his wrestling career and setting up the match between Omega and Chris Jericho at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom in 2018. Khan reportedly told Callis that if it wasn’t for the match between Omega and Chris Jericho in NJPW, there likely wouldn’t be an AEW.