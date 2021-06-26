wrestling / News
Don Callis Snaps, Tommy Dreamer Receives New Role in Latest IMPACT! Backstage
June 26, 2021
– Impact Wrestling released a new episode of IMPACT! Backstage today. In this week’s episode, Don Callis and Kenny Omega get harassed by security, and Callis snaps. Also, Tommy Dreamer receives a new role with the company. You can check out that video below.
