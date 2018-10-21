Various News: Don Callis Taunts Kenny Omega on Twitter, Tag Team Challenge Match Set for Survival of the Fittest, and Episode 122 of Being The Elite

– As previously reported, during Premier Championship Wrestling’s recent “The One” show, Don Callis showed up and cut a promo against Kenny Omega. He mentioned Omega wrestling a girl, wrestling at a bar in Winnipeg and getting carried by Kazuchika Okada. Later on, Don Callis posted the following tweet toward Kenny Omega. Omega directed the following tweet to Callis on Saturday as well.

Only THREE wrestlers in the history of Winnipeg were ever WWF/E Superstars: Piper, @IAmJericho and Don Callis. Any one else is just a pretender — Super Elitist (@CyrusOverHuge) October 21, 2018

See you on the cruise. https://t.co/2etaLBy2g6 — Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) October 20, 2018

– ROH announced a tag team challenge match at Survival of the Fittest on November 4. SoCal Uncensored (Christopher Daniels and Frankie Kazarian) will face Jay Lethal and Jeff Cobb. You can check out the announcement below.

– Episode 122 of Being The Elite is out. You can check out the latest episode in the video player below.