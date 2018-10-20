Quantcast

 

Various News: Don Callis Turns On Kenny Omega At Indie Show, Mike Kanellis Shows Off New Physique, John Cena Answers Kids’ Questions

October 20, 2018 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Don Callis

– During Premier Championship Wrestling’s “The One” show last night, Don Callis showed up and cut a promo against Kenny Omega. He mentioned Omega wrestling a girl, wrestling at a bar in Winnipeg and getting carried by Kazuchika Okada.

He said: “The only reason you got that shot at Okada where you won the title is because I got my friend, Chris Jericho, to agree to wrestle you. Because otherwise, you would have been gone! Without me, there’s no main event at the Tokyo Dome because I begged Chris Jericho, Chris Jericho said ‘Who the hell is Kenny Omega?’ Chris Jericho said ‘There’s only three people from Winnipeg whoever meant a goddamn in this business: Roddy Piper, Chris Jericho, and Don ‘By God’ Callis!’

After that, he joined in with other wrestlers to attack Omega from behind.

Omega commented on Twitter:

– Sirius XM has posted a new video of John Cena answering questions from kids:

– Mike Kanellis posted a photo of his new physique on Twitter:

A fan then stopped to bash Kanellis for “doing nothing” in WWE, which prompted a response from his wife Maria.

