Various News: Don Callis Turns On Kenny Omega At Indie Show, Mike Kanellis Shows Off New Physique, John Cena Answers Kids’ Questions

– During Premier Championship Wrestling’s “The One” show last night, Don Callis showed up and cut a promo against Kenny Omega. He mentioned Omega wrestling a girl, wrestling at a bar in Winnipeg and getting carried by Kazuchika Okada.

He said: “The only reason you got that shot at Okada where you won the title is because I got my friend, Chris Jericho, to agree to wrestle you. Because otherwise, you would have been gone! Without me, there’s no main event at the Tokyo Dome because I begged Chris Jericho, Chris Jericho said ‘Who the hell is Kenny Omega?’ Chris Jericho said ‘There’s only three people from Winnipeg whoever meant a goddamn in this business: Roddy Piper, Chris Jericho, and Don ‘By God’ Callis!’”

After that, he joined in with other wrestlers to attack Omega from behind.

Don Callis cutting a promo on Kenny last night at the @PCWLegacy pic.twitter.com/BZqhrR9kBa — Prestige Worldwide! (@Sneekycactus) October 20, 2018

Omega commented on Twitter:

See you on the cruise. https://t.co/2etaLBy2g6 — Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) October 20, 2018

– Sirius XM has posted a new video of John Cena answering questions from kids:

– Mike Kanellis posted a photo of his new physique on Twitter:

“You are always one decision away from a totally different life” Photo on the left is the day after I debuted at @wwe. Photo on the right was from this past Monday. Adversity can either make you or break you. I chose the former. It’s never too late to turn your life around. #wwe pic.twitter.com/JOUyuFsPLt — Mike Kanellis (@RealMikeBennett) October 20, 2018

A fan then stopped to bash Kanellis for “doing nothing” in WWE, which prompted a response from his wife Maria.

Umm what has he done other than getting signed because of his wife..knocking her up as soon as @WWE health insurance went into effect and sat on the couch the entire time she was Prego bc no one knows who TF he is with out his wife beside him… — James (@awesomewillett) October 20, 2018