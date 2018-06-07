Various News: Don Callis Wants Omega & Jericho In Impact Wrestling, Extreme Wrestling Legends Debuts on PPV in July, Preview For This Weekend’s NWA Title Match

– Impact Wrestling recently held a press conference in Toronto to promote their upcoming Slammiversary PPV. During the event, Don Callis was asked about Canadian talent he’d like to bring in and mentioned two big names. [Credit: sescoops.com]

“There’s a young Canadian kid I like, we’d love to sign him, his name is Kenny Omega. Another is Chris Jericho.”

– According to , a new wrestling PPV series titled Extreme Wrestling Legends will debut this July across a number of PPV providers, including InDemand . The series was created and produced by former ECW General Manager and Urban Wrestling Federation owner Steve Karel and his company, Stonecutter Productions, and will utilize content featuring former ECW alumni, including material culled from the Stonecutter video library that has never been publicly released dating back to the early 2000s. The series will feature matches from Rob Van Dam, Sabu, New Jack, The Sandman, The Public Enemy, Kevin Sullivan, Abdullah the Butcher and the late Dusty Rhodes..

– The NWA previewed the following video, previewing this weekend’s NWA title bout with champion Nick Aldis defending against Jocephus and Crimson…