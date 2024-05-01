Don Callis Weighs In On Young Bucks Attacking Tony Khan, Khan Wearing Neck Brace At NFL Draft

Don Callis has shared his thoughts on the Elite’s attack on Tony Khan, adding that he was impressed Khan wore a neck brace at the NFL Draft. Khan wore the brace on both nights of the Draft to sell the attack by the Young Bucks and Jack Perry, and Callis weighed in on the matter in an interview with the Battleground Podcast. You can see some highlights below, courtesy of Fightful:

On the Bucks attacking Tony Khan: “The Young Bucks, who to me have been the most obsequious, annoying punks that I’ve ever been around in professional wrestling, they’re finally doing now what I encouraged them to do three years ago, use the EVP titles for your own benefit. They finally figured it out. They’re not that smart. If you were smart, you wouldn’t live in a place like Rancho Cucamonga in a compound. Who wants their family around them all the time? It’s terrible. People say you can’t choose your family. I’ve chosen mine because the one you get saddled with at birth is not always the one that works out for you. So what I will say is, they have attacked Tony Khan, which to me was quite shocking. You want to talk about the golden goose, Tony’s the reason we’re all here. I don’t always see eye-to-eye with Tony, but Tony’s the man in terms of us all having a place to ply our trade.”

On Khan wearing the neck brace during the Draft: “I am a big NFL Draft junkie, and I was hunkered down for four straight hours, five hours, watching the NFL Draft. I have to say, I was pretty impressed with Tony Khan showing up at that thing, neck brace on, whatever. Tony might not be seven feet tall and 400 pounds, but boy, I’ll tell you, the kid’s got a set of balls on him. So I got a new respect for Tony Khan, seeing him step in, doing that deal at the draft. Great to see him and his father there.”

On what’s next in the matter: “So I don’t know what is gonna come of this. It terrifies me, the thought of the Young Bucks actually running a wrestling promotion. That’s scary for me. Are we gonna be doing pay-per-views in Rancho Cucamonga? I don’t know. But I am actually watching that with a lot of interest to see how Tony is gonna handle disciplining these two brat punk kids.”