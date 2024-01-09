Don Callis Has ‘Zero Issues’ With Punching Out Ric Flair

– Don Callis took some shots at WWE Hall of Famer and AEW talent Ric Flair on social media yesterday, saying he’d like to punch him out. Callis wrote, “I once worshipped @RicFlairNatrBoy. Now when I see him I want to beat the shit out of him. I have zero issues punching a senior citizen @AEW”

Don Callis’ clients, Konosuke Takeshita and Powerhouse Hobbs will face Darby Allin and Ric Flair’s friend Sting tomorrow on AEW Dynamite in a Texas Tornado Match. The AEW Dynamite Homecoming show is being held at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida. It will be broadcast live on TBS starting at 8:00 pm EST.