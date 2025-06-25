Don Fale Replaced By Satoshi Kojima For NJPW G1 Climax Play-In Match

New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced that Don Fale has been removed from his scheduled G1 climax Play-In match at NJPW Soul on July 4, and was replaced by Satoshi Kojima. Kojima will face Ryohei Oiwa for a spot in the tournament.

Fale was removed from the match after suffering a death in the family.

NJPW said in a statement: “Thank you for supporting New Japan Pro-Wrestling.

Don Fale, who was scheduled to compete on events through the New Japan Soul series, will miss the remainder of the tour due to a loss in the family.

The following change has been made to the July 4 New Japan Soul card in Tokyo Budokan:

G1 Climax 35 A Block Play-In:

Don Fale vs Ryohei Oiwa–>

Satoshi Kojima vs Ryohei Oiwa

Additional changes have been made to cards on non televised live events, as shown on our schedule page.

We apologise to fans looking forward to seeing Fale wrestle, and appreciate your understanding.“