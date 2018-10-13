Don Leo Jonathan Passes Away at 87

According to Pwinsider.com, Don Leo Jonathan, considered one of wrestling’s greatest big men and a Canadian legend, passed away today at the age of 87. Jonathan debuted in 1949 and worked all over the world, touring Japan, the United States, Australia, Europe and elsewhere before retiring in 1980. He was a two-time International Champion in Montreal and was the recognized World Heavyweight Champion for the Omaha territory that fell under the AWA’s umbrella in 1961. On behalf of 411, I’d like to extend my condolences to the family, friends, and fans of Don Leo Jonathan.