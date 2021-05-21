Don Muraco Set To Launch New Podcast

WWE Hall of Famer Don Muraco is joining the podcast game, with Don Muraco’s Magnificient Podcast set to launch. The first episode of the podcast will focus on the life and career of fellow WWE Hall of Famer Mr. Fuji.

Here’s the press release on what fans can expect from Muraco’s podcast, which will debut new episodes every Thursday:

The beach bum, the original Rock and WWE Hall of Famer Don Muraco is proud to announce the official launch of a new weekly show, Don Muraco’s Magnificent Podcast, available right now to download on all major podcast platforms and to watch on Don Muraco’s Magnificent Podcast YouTube channel. Every week, The Magnificent Muraco will hop in the time machine and head back to the glory days of pro wrestling to take a deep dive on a fellow wrestler, in-ring rivalry or major event that was instrumental to his success. For the very first episode, Don focuses on his former manager, tag team partner, personal friend and prankster extraordinaire, Harry “Mr Fuji” Fujiwara. Don talks about Fuji’s life as a petty thief before wrestling, Fuji’s most famous tag team partners, the WWF Tuesday Night Titans skits including Fuji Vice and their failed stand up comedy act, Fuji falling asleep on stage during the WWE Hall of Fame 2007 ceremony and, of course, all of the pranks and ribs that made Fuji so infamous in locker rooms across America… even the ones where he cooked dogs and fed them to unsuspecting victims.

You can watch a highlight clip from the first episode below.