Don West Announces His Cancer Is Now In Remission

It was reported back in June that Don West was diagnosed with brain lymphoma, a form of cancer. In a post on Twitter, West revealed that his cancer is officially in remission and thanked everyone for their support.

He wrote: “I want to give everyone an update. After 8 weeks of chemotherapy and 13 treatments of radiation my cancer is now in remission. Thank you for everyone’s prayers because they truly worked. I look forward to getting back on the radio doing what I love.”