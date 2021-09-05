wrestling / News
Don West Announces His Cancer Is Now In Remission
It was reported back in June that Don West was diagnosed with brain lymphoma, a form of cancer. In a post on Twitter, West revealed that his cancer is officially in remission and thanked everyone for their support.
He wrote: “I want to give everyone an update. After 8 weeks of chemotherapy and 13 treatments of radiation my cancer is now in remission. Thank you for everyone’s prayers because they truly worked. I look forward to getting back on the radio doing what I love.”
— Don West (@DonWestDeals) September 4, 2021
