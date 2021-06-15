Don West Announces He’s Been Diagnosed With Brain Lymphoma

Former TNA broadcaster Don West, who worked for the company from 2002 to 2012 before returning in 2017, has announced that he has been diagnosed with brain lymphoma, a form of cancer. West will undergo treatment while taking a hiatus from his current radio job at KPQ 560 in Washington.

Here’s the letter from West that he wrote for his listeners on the KPQ website:

“Hello everybody, Don West here to tell you about how disappointed I am not to be talking about the Seattle Seahawks, the Mariners, the Wenatchee Wild and everything else that we love to talk about every day on the Don West Show. Many of you have wondered where I have been and why the show is on hiatus. So I want to share this news directly with you. I have been diagnosed with a brain lymphoma and will begin immediate treatment. I want to thank my wife Terri for her love and support, my family and everyone that works at Cherry Creek Media and KPQ. I also want to thank the Don West Show’s incredible sponsors and my friends for all the prayers that are coming my way. I am praying the chemotherapy will help me heal faster and hopefully I’ll be back on the radio soon. I can’t wait until this is all over and I can be back with you all again, I love you all! Don West”

On behalf of 411, we send our best wishes to West for a quick and full recovery.