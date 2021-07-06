Don West Thanks Fans For Support In Statement As He Battles Lymphoma

Don West has issued a statement thanking fans for their support as he battles brain lymphoma. As reported last month, West announced that he is battling brain lymphoma and he issued a statement via his Twitter account on Tuesday with an update. West wrote:

“I know that i am going through a tough deal but seeing all of your well wishes has boosted my spirit tremendously. Thank you to everyone for your support and your prayers and your kindness and I am going to beat this cancer so that I can go on the air again.”

A GoFundMe for West has raised $19,861 of its $40,000 goal as of this writing. On behalf of 411, our best wishes to West and hopes for a quick and full win over his cancer.