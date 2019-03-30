Donald Trump Calls Linda McMahon A ‘Special Person’

As we reported yesterday, Linda McMahon resigned from her position as the head of the Small Business Administration for President Donald Trump. She is expected to take a position in the America First PAC, which is supporting Trump’s

2020 re-election campaign.

McMahon met with Trump yesterday at his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida where he confirmed the news. He didn’t name her replacement, but the administration will name a replacement after consulting with her.

He said: “Linda McMahon has done an incredible job as the head of the Small Business Administration, she has been a superstar. She’ll be leaving, she’s going to go and help us with a very very important year-and-a-half that we have coming up. So I just want to again I want to thank the job that you’ve done. I’ll tell you what, Linda has been so great, and when somebody does that good a job i’d rather do it this way than just say bye-bye. And so I’m doing it this way and I’ll tell you, Linda McMahon is a very special person. And now she’s gonna be working with me very hard so that we keep this miracle that we’ve built.”

McMahon then thanked Trump for the chance to work as the Administrator of the SBA.