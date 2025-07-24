wrestling / News

Donald Trump Jr., Kane, Brutus Beefcake, More React to Passing of Hulk Hogan

July 24, 2025 | Posted by Ashish
Hulk Hogan WWE Raw Netflix debut Image Credit: Netflix

Reactions continue to flood in following the shocking news today that Hulk Hogan has passed away at the age of 71. Donald Trump Jr., the son of President Donald Trump, shared a photo of him and Hogan at the Republican National Convention.

Kane also reacted to the news, calling Hogan a “true entertainment legend.”

“Hulk Hogan was a true entertainment legend. I was fortunate to work with him a couple of times, including this memorable one. It was easy to do an impression of the Hulkster when, like millions of guys my age, I’d practiced it in the mirror a thousand times.”

Hogan’s close friend, Brutus Beefcake, posted the following.

“Through the good times and the bad, I always loved my brother Terry! I am devastated by the loss of my friend, I only wish we had time to mend our broken friendship before his passing. Until I see you Brother, in the big squared circle in the sky! I love you #hulkhogan #RIP”

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Hulk Hogan, Ashish

More Stories

loading