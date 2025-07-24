Donald Trump Jr., Kane, Brutus Beefcake, More React to Passing of Hulk Hogan

Reactions continue to flood in following the shocking news today that Hulk Hogan has passed away at the age of 71. Donald Trump Jr., the son of President Donald Trump, shared a photo of him and Hogan at the Republican National Convention.

Kane also reacted to the news, calling Hogan a “true entertainment legend.”

Hogan’s close friend, Brutus Beefcake, posted the following.

R.I.P to a legend. 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 HULK HOGAN pic.twitter.com/Hjt7ncnhvO — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) July 24, 2025

Hulk Hogan was a true entertainment legend. I was fortunate to work with him a couple of times, including this memorable one. It was easy to do an impression of the Hulkster when, like millions of guys my age, I'd practiced it in the mirror a thousand times. #RIPHULKHOGAN https://t.co/8iRfUDy0D8 pic.twitter.com/AQNS8JHn54 — Kane (@KaneWWE) July 24, 2025

Saddened To Hear About The Passing of Hulk Hogan…I Guess God Needed An Incredible Angel😇R.I.P.🙏🏻My Friend❤️ pic.twitter.com/BvWZTWCGoN — SGT SLAUGHTER (@_SgtSlaughter) July 24, 2025

Deeply saddened to hear of the passing of my friend and wrestling legend, Hulk Hogan.

Terry Gene Bollea — known to millions as Hulk Hogan — was more than an icon in the ring. He was a man with a big heart and a genuine desire to help others. He was a proud supporter of my school… pic.twitter.com/DnohYBtpmD — Marc Mero (@MarcMero) July 24, 2025

Sending positive thoughts, energy, and prayers to Hulk Hogan’s family and close friends during this time. Thank you for all the great memories and everything you gave to the business. Every encounter I had left a positive mark. Rest in power, brother. ❤️ 💪 🙏 pic.twitter.com/O9jRNoqnXV — RYBACK (@Ryback) July 24, 2025