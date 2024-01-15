wrestling / News

Donald Trump References Kane and The Undertaker Following Kane’s Endorsement

January 15, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WrestleMania 14 Undertaker Kane Image Credit: WWE

The Devil’s Favorite Demon endorsed Donald Trump for US President at Trump’s rally in Idianola, IA yesterday. Later, Trump thanked Kane (who appeared as Glenn Jacobs) for his support and mentioned him and The Undertaker, discussing their size. All three men are members of the WWE Hall of Fame.

More Trending Stories

article topics

Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading