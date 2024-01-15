Donald Trump References Kane and The Undertaker Following Kane’s Endorsement

The Devil’s Favorite Demon endorsed Donald Trump for US President at Trump’s rally in Idianola, IA yesterday. Later, Trump thanked Kane (who appeared as Glenn Jacobs) for his support and mentioned him and The Undertaker, discussing their size. All three men are members of the WWE Hall of Fame.

