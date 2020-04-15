wrestling / News
Donald Trump Names Vince McMahon, Dana White, Other Sports Heads to Advisory Board on Re-Opening Economy
Donald Trump is putting together an group to advise him on when to re-open the economy, and that group includes Vince McMahon and Dana White. CBS Sports reports that President Trump announced that he’s putting together a group that includes McMahon, White and the heads of the NBA, Major League Baseball, NFL, PGA, LPGA, Major League Soccer and more.
“In sports, we want to get our sports back, so important,” Trump said, as you can see in the video below. “These will be some separate calls. Some will be together, by the way, lists, and some will be separate. But we have to get our sports back. I’m tired of watching baseball games that are 14 years old. But I haven’t actually had too much time to watch. I would say maybe I watch one batter and then I get back to work.”
He proceeded to name several individuals: “The NBA, Adam Silver; the Major League Baseball. We miss our baseball — this is baseball season right here. Rob Manfred, thank you very much. NFL, Roger Goodell, thank you Roger. UFC, Dana White — great Dana White. PGA, Jay Monahan. LPGA, Michael Whan. USDA – Patrick Galbraith. Major League Soccer – Don Garber. WWE, the great Vince McMahon. NASCAR, Lesa Kennedy, thank you Lisa. NHL, Gary Bettman. From the New England Patriots, Bob Kraft, Dallas Cowboys, Jerry Jones, Dallas Mavericks, Mark Cuban.”
It is not yet clear exactly what capacity the group will serve in. Trump spoke with the heads of major sports leagues, including White and McMahon, on a phone call on April 4th that also included most of the above names.
#NEW: Donald Trump says Jerry Jones and Mark Cuban along with pro sports commissioners will be consulted about ending lockdowns. (@wfaa)
pic.twitter.com/APtW8W9H77
— William Joy (@WilliamJoy) April 14, 2020
