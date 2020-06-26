Jim Ross On Which WWE Wrestler He Thinks Inspired Donald Trump to Wear MAGA Hats During 2016 Campaign

On the latest edition of Grilling JR, Jim Ross discussed Donald Trump appearing at the 2000 WWE King of the Ring, and how he feels that Trump got the idea for his Make America Great Again hats from seeing how Steve Austin often wore baseball caps. Highlights are below.

On WWE humanizing Trump: “Vince did a hell of a job trying to humanize Trump as being at ringside with a bunch of other wrestling fans, and then I’ve always said that Trump, one of the reasons that Trump wore his cap during the last campaign, it said Make America Great Again, is he got the idea off Stone Cold’s caps. I believe that.”

On how he thinks Trump used baseball caps as a way of making himself appear more blue collar: “He saw how Austin was responded to and somehow or another he corralled that to, he could be more every day guy and not the son of a rich real estate developer in New York City. Silver spoon. Special schools. All this other shit. He can be more normal, more blue collar, by wearing a baseball cap. Never have been any time that I’ve seen, maybe a picture of him playing golf, that he ever wore a cap.”

