Donation Page Set For Family of Jay Briscoe

As previously reported, Jay Briscoe passed away at the age of 38 this past Tuesday due to a car accident. The accident was a collision that also killed the driver of the other car and injured Briscoe’s two daughters. His wife Ashley noted yesterday that one of them, Gracie, was set for surgery on her back.

A friend of the family, Josh Wharton, has set up a donation page on Give Send Go to help them, and this is the only such campaign approved by the Pugh family.

On the evening of January 17th, our community and friends across the world were left in shock after the news of the passing of Jamin, a man who made everyone around him a better person. The Pugh family’s world has shifted, and with that there will be many unforeseen expenses. We have set this page up (with approval from the family) to help ease any burden that may arise from this tragedy.

Its been heartwarming to read all the stories of those who interacted with Jamin, and his impact was felt across the world. Please continue to pray for the Pugh family and all of their children.

