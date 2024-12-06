Donovan Dijak Reflects On the Art Of Ratioing Someone On Social Media

Donovan Dijak is known for his ability to ratio people on social media, and he noted that it’s more of an art than a science. The MLW star has gained a reputation for being able to draw negative engagement to people, and he was asked about the skill in an interview with SHAK Wrestling.

“I can’t give you the straight answer on that,” Dijak said (per Fightful). “A lot of it is timing, a lot of it is patience. Then like you mentioned you know, there’s, there’s a level of creativity to it that does play a role.”

He continued, “I don’t know. I don’t know how it happens. Sometimes the phrase just pops into my mind and I go, oh, that’ll do very nicely, and sometimes it’s a complete strikeout and I just pretend it never happened because nobody sees it anyway. So yeah, that’s kind of the best way to go about things.”

Dijak competed at MLW: Eric Bischoff’s One-Shot on Thursday, where he lost to Matt Riddle via DQ.