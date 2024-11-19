– During a recent interview with Denise Salcedo, former WWE Superstar Donovan Dijak discussed his WWE release from earlier this year and more. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Donovan Dijak on how he felt about his WWE release: “Overwhelmed. Obviously, I’m not going to pretend this was a positive experience, [saying] ‘one door closes, another one opens.’ Yes, there were positive parts to it, but the overwhelming feeling was fear [laughs].”

On how he was affected by the release: “For me, personally, it’s a huge hit to me, my future, my family, how am I going to provide and things like that. It wasn’t all, ‘Oh, great, what a wonderful opportunity.’ It was terrifying, it was scary, that day was incredibly stressful for both me and my wife, the following weeks were as well,” he said.