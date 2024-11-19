wrestling / News

Donovan Dijak Discusses Feeling ‘Overwhelmed’ After His WWE Release

November 19, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
MLW Summer of the Beasts Donovan Dijak Image Credit: MLW

– During a recent interview with Denise Salcedo, former WWE Superstar Donovan Dijak discussed his WWE release from earlier this year and more. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Donovan Dijak on how he felt about his WWE release: “Overwhelmed. Obviously, I’m not going to pretend this was a positive experience, [saying] ‘one door closes, another one opens.’ Yes, there were positive parts to it, but the overwhelming feeling was fear [laughs].”

On how he was affected by the release: “For me, personally, it’s a huge hit to me, my future, my family, how am I going to provide and things like that. It wasn’t all, ‘Oh, great, what a wonderful opportunity.’ It was terrifying, it was scary, that day was incredibly stressful for both me and my wife, the following weeks were as well,” he said.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Donovan Dijak, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading