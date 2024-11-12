Donovan Dijak Says He’s Enjoyed Working With MLW Thus Far

Donovan Dijak is finding a lot of value in his working relationship with MLW thus far, as he noted in a recent interview. The WWE alumnus started with MLW at Summer of the Beasts and recently spoke with Denise Salcedo’s Instinct Culture about his experience there as well as his goals going forward as a talent.

“What I want to do now is I want to make sure that I put myself in positions where people can see and enjoy what I feel like I can bring to the table at a high level of professional wrestling as much as possible,” he said (per Fightful). “I feel like MLW right now is really helping me do that. I feel like they’ve encouraged me to be myself. I feel like they’ve encouraged me to be this creative outlet and sparkplug, and to present myself the way that I want to be presented, and they want to put me on a platform that will present me in that way that I feel like best presents myself.”

He added, “And I feel like as a collaboration, it’s a really powerful thing with a really, really high ceiling and a bright future. I’m really looking forward to it because it’s been a wonderful relationship so far.”

Dijk has been a big part of MLW since he joined the company and made an appearance at MLW Lucha Apocalypto over the weekend.