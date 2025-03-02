Donovan Dijak Looks Back at Interaction With Knuckles At NXT Stand & Deliver 2024

Donovan Dijak had a run in with Knuckles at NXT Stand & Deliver 2024, and he recently looked back at his interaction with the Sonic the Hedgehog character. Dijak spoke with Fightful’s Jeremy Lambert and Joel Pearl on In The Weeds and talked about how the segment came about.

“When we were doing that, this is Stand & Deliver last year, the way it was presented to me was about a week before the match.” Dijak said. “We knew we had this huge match, it’s literally the biggest match of my career. I knew it was going to be in front of this huge crowd, it’s a big platform. It was presented, ‘Oh, by the way, there is an integration in your match and it’s with Knuckles.’ The second I heard that, we were all, [sigh]. It’s this big serious big man match. Literally, our goal was to have the best big man match, certainly triple threat, but best big man match in pro wrestling history. ‘Oh, by the way, here’s a silly thing.’ They said something that Knuckles was going to be involved in the match somehow.”

He continued, “‘Are we going to bump Knuckles around?’ When they presented it to me, that was the roadblock in my head. We got to the arena and that’s when I found out it was going to be more before and after, and that the words were going to be part of the match. I got to do the integration with Knuckles beforehand. ‘This is awesome. It’s going to be humorous but memorable.’ I thought for sure that would be the memorable part of all of this. Ultimately, what ended up happening was the memorable part of all of it was Knuckles standing behind Booker T and staring at him. Everyone thought that was the funniest visual in the world. I wish my interaction with Knuckles is what became super popular, but it ended up being Booker T, fortunately for him, but unfortunately for me.”

Dijak battled Josh Briggs and Oba Femi for the latter’s NXT North American Championship at the show, with Femi retaining his title.