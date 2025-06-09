Donovan Dijak Jokes About Ron Killings’ WWE Return

– Donovan Dijak was hoping for a match against Ron Killings, something he commented on after Killings returned to WWE at Money in the Bank. Dijak had responded to Killings’ announcement that he was being “released” (i.e. that his contract was not being renewed) praising the WWE star and saying that he hoped they could have a match.

Following Killings’ return and the revelation that he had re-signed with WWE, Dijak went to Twitter of a tongue-in-cheek response, writing:

“Guess I’ll go f**k myself!”