Donovan Dijak Reflects On MLW Debut

Over the weekend, former WWE star Donovan Dijak made his MLW debut at MLW Summer of the Beasts. He attacked Little Guido, Nolo Kitano, Jimmy Lloyd, and LSG. He then said he would be the next MLW World Heavyweight Champion.

Dijak spoke with Fox News Digital. Here are the highlights:

On the debut: “I was first sort of introduced to the concept a couple of weeks ago. But, yeah, the execution was flawless. I was very happy with the presentation and everything that was kind of laid out for me beforehand.”

On MLW having a plan for him: “This is the first time where I got really sort of a set in stone answer even before we began. I’m 37 years old. I don’t have a ton of time left in my career to be kind of hoping and praying that my hard work goes rewarded. So, to know right from the get-go that this is going to be the presentation, this is how it’s going to look, and ‘We need you to fill your end of the bargain.’ Well, that’s something that I could really dive headfirst into because I know what I can bring to the table. The question mark in my mind has always been, ‘OK, is that going to be reciprocated in a fashion that helps me, elevates me.’ Sometimes the answer is yes, and sometimes the answer is no. But to this level that is committing to me is further than I’ve ever seen that aspect of it. So I’m very excited in that regard.”

On MLW understanding him: “I’m going to continue what I always do and that’s have the best matches in the world and have the best match on any given night on any given platform. That’s what I’ve done on every show that I’ve ever been on for the past decade of my career. That’s not going to change anytime soon. MLW is going to get that from me, and I think they know that they’re going to get that from me. I respect that they recognize that right off the bat, and we’re going to go to work right away.”