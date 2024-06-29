Donovan Dijak Set For First Post-WWE Appearance

As previously reported, Dijak is now a free agent after leaving WWE, as his contract expired yesterday. Now he is set for his first independent appearance since leaving WWE. Now going by Donovan Dijak, he will appear for Prestige Roseland 9 on September 29. It is a joint show with Prestige, Deadlock Pro and West Coast Pro.

Portland, Oregon

Roseland Theater

— Prestige Wrestling (@WrestlePrestige) June 29, 2024