Donovan Dijak Says He’s Settled Past Argument With Eric Bischoff

Donovan Dijak and Eric Bischoff had a back and forth online back in 2020, but Dijak says they’ve moved past that in MLW. Dijak spoke with Fightful’s Jeremy Lambert and Joel Pearl on In the Weeds and was asked about meeting Bischoff now that they’re both in MLW.

“Nothing too dramatic,” Dijak said of the meeting. “He and I have no actual history before, that was the first time we had ever met, as far as I know, besides the time we were yelling at each other Twitter in 2020 when I was T-BAR, but it’s water under the bridge. We were all going through COVID and it was a mess.”

Dijak continued, “His job is to talk about pro wrestling and my job was to defend what was happening at that point. It was a tall task for both of us, but there’s no issue there or anything like that. It was nice to meet him in person and tell him I was a big fan of his work.”

Bischoff most recently appeared for MLW at Superfight 6, where he announced that the MLW World Championship would be on the line at Battle Riot VII.