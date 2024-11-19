Donovan Dijak Thinks He Would Be In A Different Spot Now If He Didn’t Have WWE NXT Run

Dijak, formerly known as T-Bar, returned to NXT in November 2022 after his main roster run as T-Bar. WWE opted not to renew his deal earlier this year.

While speaking with Denise Salcedo of Instinct Culture (per Fightful), Dijak reflected on his run in NXT.

“I was super happy with it, super happy. They gave me the platform to reinvent myself. They being Shawn Michaels, and to a certain extent, Triple H and Bruce Prichard, who ultimately sent me there. It was their choice to put me on NXT, but in terms of the way that I was presented on NXT, that’s Shawn Michaels and Johnny Russo. So credit to all of them. Without that opportunity, I’m in a much different spot right now. That whole year, I called it the best year of my career, and I still feel that way. Even right now, I still feel like I’m in the middle of the best run of my career because I’m physically healthy, I’m still, not as athletic as I was probably three or four years ago, but close enough [laughs], where the things that I can control are still completely up to standard in terms of footwork and violence. Those are still completely on point. I can still do all the corkscrew moonsault stuff off the top, I just don’t do it as much anymore [laughs]. I’m saving it for whatever biggest stage I can find. But yeah, the NXT run, I was given so many opportunities, so many amazing matches, and more than the matches, the storylines, I was so happy with the presentation of the story and the character and the stuff I got to do.”