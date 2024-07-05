Donovan Dijak Says Tony Khan Is Aware Of His Interest In AEW

In an interview with Forbes, Donovan Dijak said that he is interested in going to AEW after his WWE release and noted that Tony Khan is aware of his intentions. Here are highlights:

On being backstage at Forbidden Door: “I was. I got to see Mark (Briscoe) for the first time in—God—I guess seven years [at Forbidden Door]. So that was super exciting. He’s always wonderful to be around. I saw his kids were at the show, and the last time I saw them, they were literally babies. His wife had babies and now they’re walking around. I guess they’re older than my son. So yeah, it was fun to see him and catch up.”

On if he was invited to the show and his interest in AEW: “Nobody. I showed up uninvited (laughs). No, Mojo [Rawley] and Steve [Kaye] both arranged that for me. They have great connections. Steve was there with me, so he brought me along, brought me in. I don’t know if anything needs to be approved by Tony specifically or if they just kind of have people going in and out. But I know that Tony has been made aware of my interest, and I know that there’s reciprocal respect if nothing else.”

On finding work after his release: “Yeah, so I’m investigating that and exploring it in real time. A lot of people saw the letter that I released, and that was all factually accurate. I didn’t find out very, very long before that all of this was going down. So in a sense, it’s on me. I should have been planning better. But the reality is I wasn’t really planning for this. I was planning on re-signing a new contract and negotiating a new contract. So once this got dumped on me, it became kind of a fire sale. I needed to figure out what to do quickly because my last paycheck was coming up soon. So right now I’ve dove headfirst. My wife is helping me tremendously fill out my calendar. Like I said, my letter had my booking email on it and my phone just about exploded the second that I pushed that off. So I’ve been trying to fill dates and pieced together everything. I’m starting with the guys that I’m familiar with. I’ve already shown up at Blitzkrieg Pro, which was an indie that treated me well back in the day. Just got announced for Beyond, Limitless, RevPro.”